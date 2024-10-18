Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
The Importance of Being Your Own Brand | Madeline Fetterly
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-16:20

The Importance of Being Your Own Brand | Madeline Fetterly

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Madeline Fetterly is the CEO and Founder of Be the Brand Collective. A DC-based, worldwide company that is partnering with individuals who are ready to take their professional and personal brand and translate it online. To make themselves more visible, to raise their credibility and to open new doors to opportunity.

At a time when we're all trying to build and grow and expand our reach, learning from a seasoned professional Madeline and her team is critical to your own personal success.

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