The LinkedIn Playbook for Leaders | Madeline Fetterly

This week on The Friday Reporter, Lisa sits down for another robust conversation with with Madeline Fetterly, Founder and CEO of Be the Brand Collective — a firm that helps executives harness the power of thought leadership and presence, especially on LinkedIn.

Madeline makes the case that LinkedIn isn't just a digital résumé or job board — it's the place where today’s most influential conversations are happening. She shares tips and insight about using the platform to show up authentically and consistently, turning your single post into a force multiplier for reputation, reach, and real-world opportunity.

Tune in for a conversation about the intersection of strategy, storytelling, and visibility — and how the right executive presence online can drive real impact offline.