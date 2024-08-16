Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
The Unlikely Path from Flack to Hack | Eleanor Hawkins
0:00
-30:41

The Unlikely Path from Flack to Hack | Eleanor Hawkins

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Eleanor Hawkins is communications strategist and writer for Axios after starting her career in politics and communications. It's her early career experience that has delivered her to a place in journalism that reports on the trends and moves inside the world of public relations.

As the weekly author of Axios Communicators newsletter, she spends a great deal of time connecting with leaders, brands and employers to demonstrate the impacts of their communications strategies.

Dig in today with Lisa to find out more about Eleanor and her must-read newsletter for communicators.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Camooso Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture