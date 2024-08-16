The Unlikely Path from Flack to Hack | Eleanor Hawkins

Eleanor Hawkins is communications strategist and writer for Axios after starting her career in politics and communications. It's her early career experience that has delivered her to a place in journalism that reports on the trends and moves inside the world of public relations.

As the weekly author of Axios Communicators newsletter, she spends a great deal of time connecting with leaders, brands and employers to demonstrate the impacts of their communications strategies.

Dig in today with Lisa to find out more about Eleanor and her must-read newsletter for communicators.

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