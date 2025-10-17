Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Three Quarrelsome Dames | Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi

Today's guests are The Witches of Scotland
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

When Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi began their work as the Witches of Scotland, it was a campaign for justice; for a legal pardon, an apology and a memorial for the thousands of people — mostly women — that were convicted of witchcraft and executed between 1563 and 1736 in Scotland.

In a significant milestone, on International Women’s Day 2022, a formal apology acknowledging the egregious historic injustice suffered by those accused of witchcraft was issued. Since then these two remarkable women have conducted dozens of interviews for their podcast, authored a book, “How to Kill a Witch,” and registered an official tartan as a living memorial.

Claire and Zoe set off on their book tour in the United States in the coming days, and in advance of that trip, they’ve joined me for a conversation. Let this be a reminder that if we lose sight of history, we are doomed to repeat it.

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