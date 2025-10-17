When Claire Mitchell and Zoe Venditozzi began their work as the Witches of Scotland, it was a campaign for justice; for a legal pardon, an apology and a memorial for the thousands of people — mostly women — that were convicted of witchcraft and executed between 1563 and 1736 in Scotland.

In a significant milestone, on International Women’s Day 2022, a formal apology acknowledging the egregious historic injustice suffered by those accused of witchcraft was issued. Since then these two remarkable women have conducted dozens of interviews for their podcast, authored a book, “How to Kill a Witch,” and registered an official tartan as a living memorial.

Claire and Zoe set off on their book tour in the United States in the coming days, and in advance of that trip, they’ve joined me for a conversation. Let this be a reminder that if we lose sight of history, we are doomed to repeat it.