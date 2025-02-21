Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Truth Telling and Good People | Roger Fisk
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-31:22

Truth Telling and Good People | Roger Fisk

Today's guest is New Day Strategy's Roger Fisk
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Roger Fisk is a global communications and marketing strategist who brings the hard-earned lessons of the Obama and Biden campaigns to private sector challenges around the world.

Today, he joins Lisa for a conversation about how a simple volunteer role on a campaign evolved into a distinguished career in politics. As a frequent counterpoint to Lisa’s perspective, these two former staffers swap stories on how their experiences translate to consulting in today’s Washington, D.C.

Tune in for insights into Roger’s communications expertise, his global outlook, and a shared appreciation for the district’s top TV booker.

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