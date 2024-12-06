T’was the Podcast Before Christmas | Ron Bonjean

This week’s Friday Reporter guest is someone who has deeply influenced my appreciation for journalists, the concept behind this podcast, and even my own career. Ron Bonjean, my friend for over 20 years, joins me for a conversation filled with wisdom, humor, and some incredible stories.

Ron’s career spans Capitol Hill, where he worked at the highest levels in both the House and the Senate, to advising a cabinet secretary and eventually becoming a successful businessman. Along the way, he earned a reputation in D.C. as the host of a legendary holiday party. In this episode, Ron shares the story behind that iconic event, how it evolved from a frat-style bash to a professional networking phenomenon, and his encounters with some unforgettable B-list celebrities.

We also dive into Ron’s insights on success in public affairs, the value of treating others with respect, and—wait for it—his time as the announcer for the Wisconsin County Zoo’s Dolphin Show.

Tune in for an inspiring and entertaining episode with one of the best in the business.