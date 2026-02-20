Untouchable? | Elie Honig

Elie Honig doesn’t talk like a television pundit.

He talks like someone who has actually built cases.

On this week’s Friday Reporter, the former Southern District of New York prosecutor drew a straight line between organized crime and modern political power. The tactics, he said, don’t really change.

Create distance.

Insulate the boss.

Let other people take the fall.

Stretch everything out.

Sound familiar?

We also talked about what the media consistently misunderstands about presidential investigations. These cases don’t move slowly because prosecutors are confused. They move slowly because the stakes are historic, the bar for evidence is high, and every decision reshapes the institution itself.

That caution protects legitimacy, but it can also suffocate it.

Which led to the bigger question: does the Department of Justice truly return to being an independent institution — or has the last decade permanently shifted it closer to the presidency it is supposed to check?

Elie didn’t hedge. Institutions don’t magically reset. They either reassert themselves or they evolve into something else.

If you work anywhere near power — politics, media, corporate leadership — this is worth your time.

Because accountability is about structure — and structure is what determines who actually gets touched — and who doesn’t.

Link to the show is here —>