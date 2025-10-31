This Week on The Friday Reporter Lisa welcomes Alex Conant, Founding Partner at Firehouse Strategies — a veteran communications strategist whose career has taken him from the halls of Capitol Hill to the highest levels of presidential politics.

Alex shares insights from his years as Communications Director for Senator Marco Rubio and as National Press Secretary during Rubio’s presidential campaign, reflecting on how political communication has evolved in the modern media environment. From campaign war rooms to corporate boardrooms, Alex’s perspective bridges the gap between strategy, storytelling and the speed of today’s digital news cycle.

Together, Lisa and Alex discuss how Washington’s communication playbook continues to change — and what it takes to break through the noise in a crowded, polarized media landscape.

Tune in for a conversation that’s as sharp as it is timely — with one of the best minds in political and corporate communication.