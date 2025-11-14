I’m joined by Mark Pfeifle, founder and president of Off The Record Strategies — and truly one of the best storytellers in the business.

Mark brings the kind of lived experience you can’t fake: from his time on the ground in Iraq to his earliest days learning how to navigate people, pressure, and purpose. He walks through some of the most intense communications crises of his career, breaks down how he approaches leadership in the hardest moments, and shares the kinds of stories that make you stop, think… and laugh out loud.

It’s lively, it’s insightful, and it’s wildly entertaining. Mark’s path through government, crisis comms, and strategic counsel is unmatched, and spending a half hour with him is like getting a masterclass from someone who has seen it all— and can tell it better than anyone.

Give this one a listen. You’ll walk away with lessons, perspective, and more than a few great stories to carry into your own work.