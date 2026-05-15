Washington’s Hidden Work | Matthew Cutts

In this episode of The Friday Reporter, Lisa Camooso Miller sits down with Matthew Cutts of Dentons for a fast-moving conversation on what’s actually happening inside Washington right now—and what corporate leaders, policymakers, and the media may be missing.

While the headlines suggest gridlock and dysfunction, Cutts offers a more nuanced—and surprisingly hopeful—view: much of the real work is happening out of sight, where relationships, preparation, and bipartisan problem-solving still shape outcomes.

The conversation explores how CEOs are recalibrating their approach to government, why the next political shift is already influencing boardroom strategy, and how emerging policy battles—from AI to crypto—are moving faster than the institutions built to regulate them.

Key Takeaways

The real action in Washington is off-camera

Committee work, relationship-building, and early positioning are driving outcomes long before issues reach the headlines.

Government is now a core business risk

CEOs are paying closer attention to Washington than ever before, as policy decisions increasingly impact bottom lines in real time.

2026 is already shaping strategy today

Companies are preparing now for a potential shift in House control—and the policy and oversight changes that could follow.

New policy battles are outpacing the system

AI and crypto are forcing bipartisan alignment in unexpected ways, even as Congress struggles to keep up with the speed of innovation.

Why This Conversation Matters

This episode pulls back the curtain on how influence really works in Washington today. It’s not just about ideology—it’s about timing, preparation, and understanding where decisions are made before they become public.

For anyone working at the intersection of business, policy, or communications, this conversation is a reminder: if you’re only following the headlines, you’re already behind.