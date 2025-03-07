We’re Already Here | Kathleen McInnis

On the eve of International Women’s Day, The Friday Reporter welcomes Dr. Kathleen McInnis, a leading voice in global security and the director of CSIS’s Smart Women, Smart Power initiative. As a seasoned expert in international security and defense policy, Dr. McInnis brings a unique perspective to the conversation—one that highlights not only the biggest challenges in global affairs but also the essential role of women in shaping policy and national security.

Lisa and Dr. McInnis explore the evolving landscape of global threats, the importance of amplifying diverse voices in security and defense, and how her work with Smart Women, Smart Power is creating space for dynamic female leaders in the field.

Tune in today!