What IS Reconciliation? | Missy Edwards

Missy Edwards is one of a few Washington, D.C. locals, brought to town at an early age because her father himself was a lobbyist. Influence runs in the genes.

She credits good fortune for her first job on Capitol Hill, but those that know her know it’s her hard work and good nature that has brought her success. This Senate creature by nature, shares how she frequently “cuts through the noise,” for her clients in the tax, energy and financial services space — among many others. She also offers that a big part of being a lobbyist is assuring the client that everything is going to be ok.

Missy Edwards is the Founder and CEO of Missy Edwards Strategies and the very first guest of the new Friday Reporter vertical, “In the Lobby.”