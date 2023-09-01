What’s for Lunch? | Shelley Hymes

Some deals get made on the golf course, while lots of others get made over a great meal. My public affairs pro friend and colleague Shelley Hymes has seized on the concept and has turned lunch into a podcast. How delicious!

With a long and robust career in politics and public affairs, Shelley Hymes delights her podcast guests with a thoughtful set of questions, while also enjoying some of the most amazing meals in Washington, D.C. Hosting a successful podcast of her own, we decided it would be fun to trade hosting and guest opportunities with one another.

Listen in today to hear more about Shelley and her fantastic show !

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