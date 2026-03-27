Where Leadership Actually Happens | Judy B. Lloyd

There are some people who spend their careers chasing titles, and others who spend their careers building communities. Judy B Lloyd is firmly in the second category.

This week on The Friday Reporter, I sat down with Judy, founder of Altamont Strategies and the host behind Purple Inspiration, where she highlights women and community leaders who are quietly doing the work that actually changes places, organizations and people’s lives.

Our conversation wasn’t really about politics, and it wasn’t really about business either. It was about leadership — the real kind — the kind that happens where people are trying to make things better with limited resources and a lot of persistence.

Judy has spent more than two decades working across government, public policy, business advocacy and community leadership. She has seen how decisions actually get made, how organizations succeed or fail and how much of leadership really comes down to showing up consistently over time.

One of the things we talked about was how most people misunderstand leadership. They think leadership is loud or visible or tied to a title. But in reality, the most effective leaders are often the ones making sure progress keeps moving forward even when no one is watching.

We also talked about why she started Purple Inspiration — to highlight women and community leaders who don’t always get recognized but are doing meaningful work every single day. It’s a reminder that leadership doesn’t just happen in Washington or in corporate boardrooms. It happens in the smallest corners — all across the country.

There was a moment in our conversation where we talked about whether one person can actually change a community. Judy’s answer was thoughtful and honest — communities don’t change because of one person alone, but they often change because one person decides to start something and keep pushing when others give up.

That idea stuck with me.

In Washington and in public affairs, we spend a lot of time talking about power and influence at the highest levels. But the truth is, a lot of the most meaningful change in this country happens far away from Washington, driven by people who care deeply about where they live and who they serve.

This was a conversation about leadership and the people who make things happen without needing a headline.

I think you’ll enjoy this one.

Listen to my conversation with Judy B. Lloyd here.