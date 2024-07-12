Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Why Doesn’t Everyone Do This? | Jodi Schneider
0:00
-22:27

Why Doesn’t Everyone Do This? | Jodi Schneider

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Jodi Schneider went off to college with a law degree in her sights -- but after just one journalism class, her mind was forever changed. Today she is the political news director for Bloomberg TV and Radio -- and she's loving it.

From her college years in Madison, WI to Washington, D.C. today - Jodi has been in news markets all across the globe and she's been in every medium that news is made. She says she's had to reinvent herself many times because the news business has changed so much since she got her start.

Catch up with Jodi and I as she heads back to the midwest to cover the political convention in Milwaukee.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Camooso Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture