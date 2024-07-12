Why Doesn’t Everyone Do This? | Jodi Schneider

Jodi Schneider went off to college with a law degree in her sights -- but after just one journalism class, her mind was forever changed. Today she is the political news director for Bloomberg TV and Radio -- and she's loving it.

From her college years in Madison, WI to Washington, D.C. today - Jodi has been in news markets all across the globe and she's been in every medium that news is made. She says she's had to reinvent herself many times because the news business has changed so much since she got her start.

Catch up with Jodi and I as she heads back to the midwest to cover the political convention in Milwaukee.

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