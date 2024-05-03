Wolves of K Street | Brody Mullins and Luke Mullins

Don't miss this week's episode with Brody and Luke Mullins -- two D.C.-native, investigative journalist brothers who teamed up to report on the dynamics of lobbying and it's origins in the nation's capital.

These two superstars (one at Wall Street Journal and the other at Politico Magazine) have produced one of the most anticipated books of the year -- illustrating the contours of lobbying through the investigation of the most-known characters in the business.

Tune in today to hear how the project came to be, the process of producing this killer book and the difference between reporting and now selling a sure to be best-seller.

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