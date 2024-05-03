Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller
The Friday Reporter
Wolves of K Street | Brody Mullins and Luke Mullins
0:00
-24:29

Wolves of K Street | Brody Mullins and Luke Mullins

Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

Don't miss this week's episode with Brody and Luke Mullins -- two D.C.-native, investigative journalist brothers who teamed up to report on the dynamics of lobbying and it's origins in the nation's capital.

These two superstars (one at Wall Street Journal and the other at Politico Magazine) have produced one of the most anticipated books of the year -- illustrating the contours of lobbying through the investigation of the most-known characters in the business.

Tune in today to hear how the project came to be, the process of producing this killer book and the difference between reporting and now selling a sure to be best-seller.

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lisa Camooso Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture