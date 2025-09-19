Lisa Camooso Miller

Lisa Camooso Miller

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Writing, Teaching and Mascot Life | Lars Lichtenfeld

Today's guest is Lars Lichtenfeld
Lisa Camooso Miller's avatar
Lisa Camooso Miller

In this episode of the Friday Reporter, I reconnect with my longtime friend Lars Lichtenfeld — an author, creator, and educator with a talent for storytelling that stretches from the classroom to the ballpark.

Lars shares stories from his time as a writer and performer, including his unforgettable experiences as a live-action character for minor league baseball franchises. We talk about the creativity, humor, and hustle that shaped his career, and how those lessons continue to influence his work today.

It’s a conversation filled with nostalgia, laughter, and a reminder of the unique paths creativity can take.

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