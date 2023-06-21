I started Authentically Speaking three years ago as a place to write down what I actually thought — not the version filtered through a client, a talking point, or someone else’s headline.

Since then it’s grown into home base for everything I make: The Friday Reporter, my weekly conversations with journalists, policymakers, and image-makers about how this town actually works. The Deciders, co-hosted with Brody Mullins, where we sit down with the people who move policy and shape perception. And this column, still — the one place where it’s just me, no guest, no co-host, writing about whatever’s actually on my mind that week.

If you’re here for the shows, welcome — new episodes land every week. If you’re here for the personal essays, they’re not on a fixed schedule, but they’re always mine. Either way, you’re getting the same voice. I only have the one.