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Today’s Friday Reporter is with Darren Samuelsohn
Oct 16
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
and
Darren Samuelsohn
3
1
27:53
Key Terrain
Nate Cook from APCIA is this week’s Decider
Oct 13
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
The Vibes Can Tell You A Lot
Jon Seaton on what the field sees that the race ratings might miss
Oct 9
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
28:55
Maybe the Midterms are About Trust
I talked with Bob Cusack on “March to the Midterms” this week
Oct 8
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
2
2
The Outside Game
This week’s Decider is Scott Mulhauser
Oct 6
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
1
Finding My Own Voice
The Power Within Podcast cross-promo is this week’s show
Oct 2
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
1
36:57
September 2026
Ten Bucks and a Handshake
This week’s Decider is S3’s John Scofield
Sep 27
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
Katie Harbath Wants You to Panic Responsibly
Meet the author of Disrupting Politics, out October 6
Sep 25
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
and
Katie Harbath
9
2
24:30
No Pause Button
This week’s Decider is Anne Bradbury from AXPC
Sep 21
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
2
Part Two -- Congressional Softball and Young Survival
Don't miss the second episode of this week’s two parts
Sep 19
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
17:03
The Congressional Softball Game is September 23
Don’t miss an opportunity to support the Young Survival Coalition
Sep 19
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
1
15:33
The Kid Who Had to Back It Up
This week American Investment Council’s Will Dunham is on The Deciders
Sep 13
•
Lisa Camooso Miller
© 2026 Lisa Camooso Miller
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